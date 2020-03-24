Date
24 March 2020
People wearing protective masks take pictures of cherry blossoms at a park in Beijing on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Mar 24, 2020 9:20am

China reports doubling of coronavirus infections

Mainland China saw a doubling in new coronavirus cases, driven by a jump in infected travelers arriving from abroad, while more locally transmitted cases crept into its daily tally, including one in the central city of Wuhan, Reuters reports.

China had 78 new cases on Monday, the National Health Commission said, a two-fold increase from a day earlier.

Of the new cases, 74 were imported infections, up from 39 a day earlier.

Wuhan, the capital of central China’s Hubei province and epicenter of the outbreak in the country, reported one new case, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday, following five days of no new infections.

Three other local infections were reported elsewhere in the country.

