On three misconceptions about the LGBTQIA+ community Brian YS WongThe District Council’s collective decision of endorsing the Pride Parade (as part of the wider Pride Month celebrations of LGBTQIA+ diversity) has drawn substantial ire from many, with conservative
Another option for HK SMEs seeking govt support to digitise Kevin FitzgeraldThe Hong Kong Government’s D-Biz Programme has been highly sought after as businesses now understand the importance of taking innovative, digital approaches to keep things up and running during the
End of Hong Kong as we know it Michael ChuganiOn a stormy morning on July 1 1997 I awoke with a heavy heart mixed with hope. Just hours earlier, at the stroke of midnight, the city where I was born had passed from colonial to communist rule.
A big PR deal Hong Kong doesn’t need Ben KwokFinally, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor was able to secure the services of a public relations firm to help rebuild the city’s shattered international image. You will recall that her
Beijing’s best shot - we are as vile as you Stephen VinesIf your best argument is not that what you are doing is right but that what others do is even worse, it is safe to conclude that you have a problem. Yet here we are as Beijing furiously mobilises all