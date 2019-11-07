Date
7 November 2019
The trade deal may be signed this month by US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a yet-to-be determined location. Photo: Reuters
The trade deal may be signed this month by US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a yet-to-be determined location. Photo: Reuters
Nov 7, 2019 4:12pm

China and US agree to cancel tariffs in phases: Beijing

China and the United States have agreed in the past two weeks to cancel tariffs imposed during their months-long trade war in different phases, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday.

China and the United States must simultaneously cancel some tariffs on each other’s goods for both sides to reach a “phase one” trade deal, said Gao Feng, spokesman at the commerce ministry.

The tariff cancellation is an important condition for there to be any agreement, he said at a regular press briefing.

The proportion of tariffs canceled must be the same, and how many tariffs should be canceled can be negotiated, Gao told reporters.

“The trade war started with tariffs, and should end with the cancellation of tariffs,” Gao told reporters.

He did not give a timeline.

A source previously told Reuters that Chinese negotiators wanted the United States to drop 15 percent tariffs on about US$125 billion worth of Chinese goods that went into effect on Sept. 1.

They are also seeking relief from earlier 25 percent tariffs on about US$250 billion of imports from machinery and semiconductors to furniture.

A person familiar with China’s negotiating position said it was pressing Washington to “remove all tariffs as soon as possible”.

A deal may be signed this month by US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a yet-to-be determined location.

Dozens of venues have been suggested for a meeting, which had originally been scheduled to take place on the sidelines of a now-canceled mid-November summit of Asia-Pacific leaders in Chile, a senior official of the Trump administration told Reuters on Wednesday.

One possible location was London, where the two leaders could meet after a NATO summit that Trump is due to attend from Dec. 3-4, the official said.

Gao declined to say when and where such a meeting could be. Reuters

– Contact us at [email protected]

CG

BUSINESS

  • Edmond Lau (left), HKMA senior executive director of the HKMA, said a central bank digital currency could shape the future of cross-border payments. Photo: HKMA

    HKMA studying risks and benefits of having own digital currency

    During an event marking Hong Kong FinTech Week on Wednesday, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority revealed that it has been conducting a research project to study the application of a central bank digital currency...
  • The trade deal may be signed this month by US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a yet-to-be determined location. Photo: Reuters

    China and US agree to cancel tariffs in phases: Beijing

    China and the United States have agreed in the past two weeks to cancel tariffs imposed during their months-long trade war in different phases, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday. China and the...
  • News that China and the United States are close to signing a trade deal should boost investor confidence and pave the way for the return of the bull market. Photo: Weibo

    Are Chinese equities set for a bull ride?

    The Shanghai Composite Index is approaching 3,000 points. People are again talking about the arrival of the bull market. But is it for real this time? The index hit a high of 3,200 points...
  • Being a coastal city, Hong Kong has the potential for building large-scale offshore wind farms. Photo: Bloomberg

    Time for Hong Kong to develop offshore wind energy farms

    According to a report recently published by an environmental group, our city’s score in environmental protection efforts is below average. In particular, Hong Kong is lagging far behind its counterparts when it comes to...
  • Innovations like smartphones and new internet platforms have fundamentally changed the way that people connect and conduct business. Photo: Bloomberg

    The New Anti-Capitalism

    We are currently living through the most dramatic technological and economic transformation in the history of mankind. We are also witnessing declining support for capitalism around the world. Are these two trends connected, and...
  • SFC chief executive Ashley Alder said virtual assets have been moving further into conventional financial markets. Photo: Reuters

    SFC sets guidelines for granting licenses to crypto exchanges

    The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has released a set of guidelines to pave the way for the issuance of operating licenses to cryptocurrency exchanges based in the city. The financial regulator released the position...
  • WeWork plans to cut by half its co-working sites in Hong Kong as part of its restructuring moves. Photo: Reuters

    WeWork doesn’t work in Hong Kong

    Just how dire the situation is for WeWork right now could be seen in its operations here in Hong Kong, where its business model seemed well-suited given the stratospheric rates of office spaces in...
  • Qualcomm derives most of its profits from a business segment that invents technologies and licenses them. Photo: Bloomberg

    Qualcomm shares surge on strong profit forecast

    Qualcomm Inc. forecast current-quarter profit above Wall Street expectations, as its all-important licensing segment benefits from a deal with Apple Inc. and the annual holiday quarter boost it brings, Reuters reports. Qualcomm, the world’s...
  • Alphabet’s board formed a special litigation committee after shareholders filed a lawsuit alleging that company directors played direct roles in covering up sexual misconduct by top executives. Photo: Reuters

    Alphabet board probes handling of sexual misconduct claims

    The board of Google parent company Alphabet Inc. is investigating executives’ handling of sexual harassment and other misconduct claims, and expects to complete its probe by early December, Reuters reports, citing a recent court...
  • Ahmad Abouammo, one of three facing charges, repeatedly accessed the Twitter account of a prominent critic of the Saudi royal family in early 2015, according to the complaint. Photo: AFP

    Two former Twitter employees accused of spying for Saudi Arabia

    Two former employees of Twitter and a third man from Saudi Arabia face US charges of spying for the kingdom by digging up private user data and giving it to Saudi officials in exchange...

WORLD

Most Popular 24 Hrs